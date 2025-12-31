KBS Survey Finds Nearly 60% Believe President Lee Doing Good Job

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As President Lee Jae Myung’s term in office approaches the seven-month mark, a new KBS poll shows that nearly 60 percent of South Koreans approve of how he’s handling state affairs. And while the ruling Democratic Party continues to enjoy greater support than the opposition People Power Party, the gap has narrowed since the last survey.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: A survey of one‑thousand‑22 adults, released Friday, found that 59 percent of respondents said President Lee Jae Myung is doing a good job, while 31 percent said he is doing poorly.The positive rating fell by seven percentage points from a similar survey conducted three months earlier.Among those who gave a positive evaluation, 41 percent cited the administration’s economic and livelihood policies as the main reason, followed by communication with the public and media and foreign and trade policy.When asked about the Lee administration’s policy priorities, 70 percent said the government should focus on national unity and recovery in the interest of social cohesion, while 23 percent said it should prioritize uncovering the truth behind the 2024 martial law incident and holding those responsible accountable.In terms of party support, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) recorded 42 percent, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) posted 24 percent, narrowing the gap to 18 percentage points from 27 points three months earlier.Asked which party they would support in the June local elections, 33 percent said the DP and 23 percent the PPP.The survey, conducted by KSTAT Research from Monday to Wednesday, has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three‑point‑one percentage points.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.