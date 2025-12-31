KBS Survey: 57% Support Formation of New Special Counsel Team

Photo : YONHAP News

A new KBS poll finds that nearly 60 percent of South Koreans support the establishment of a special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The survey of one‑thousand‑22 adults, released Friday, found that 57 percent of respondents support a bill the ruling Democratic Party is pushing in an effort to establish such an investigation team.Thirty-five percent of those surveyed said there is no need for a new special counsel, as questions surrounding former President Yoon’s 2024 martial law move, former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation have already been investigated and since related trials are underway.The survey also found that 53 percent of respondents support the launch of dedicated tribunals to try Yoon and others on insurrection charges in connection with the 2024 martial law incident.Thirty-two percent opposed the tribunals’ establishment.On Coupang’s handling of a massive data breach, seven out of ten respondents said the e-commerce giant’s compensation plan for its customers is inappropriate.The survey, conducted by KSTAT Research from Monday to Wednesday, has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three‑point‑one percentage points.