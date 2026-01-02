Nat’l Security Adviser Touches on One China Policy, US Concerns about Info Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With President Lee Jae Myung set to begin his state visit to China on Sunday, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac has reaffirmed that South Korea respects Beijing’s “One China” policy. Wi also commented on Washington’s concerns about a bill the National Assembly passed last week to stop the distribution of false information online.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: National security adviser Wi Sung-lac says South Korea respects Beijing’s “One China” policy.That was Wi’s answer on Friday when asked about the government’s position after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that South Korea will take what he called a “responsible stance toward history,” including upholding the One China principle on the Taiwan issue.Wi said South Korea has and will continue to respond to situations regarding Taiwan in line with its consistent stance of respecting the One China policy.On topics that will be discussed during the South Korea-China summit slated for Monday, Wi said President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to talk about how to achieve peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.Wi said South Korea will also seek progress in discussions about Beijing’s ban on South Korean cultural content and about the Chinese structures installed in the Yellow Sea, where the two countries’ exclusive economic zones overlap.On Washington’s concerns about a bill the National Assembly passed last week to suppress the distribution of false information online, Wi said South Korea and the United States exchanged various views when South Korea drew up the bill.He then said Seoul will continue to hold discussions with Washington on the matter.Wi also talked about North Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine, calling it a new type of threat to South Korea.The adviser stressed the need to be prepared and, as part of that effort, explain to China and other neighboring countries why South Korea needs to introduce nuclear-powered submarines.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.