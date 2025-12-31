Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks surged more than two percent on Friday, the first trading day of 2026, as record export figures and semiconductor gains lifted the benchmark above four‑thousand‑300 for the first time.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index jumped 95‑point‑46 points, or two‑point‑27 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑309‑point‑63, setting a new all‑time high. The main bourse ended the week up 180‑point‑08 points, or four‑point‑36 percent, from the previous Friday’s close of four‑thousand‑129‑point‑55.The previous record was set on November 3, when the index closed at four‑thousand‑221‑point‑87.Trading volume was moderate, with 400‑point‑33 million shares worth 17‑point‑27 trillion won, about 11‑point‑97 billion U.S. dollars, changing hands. Decliners outnumbered advancers 522 to 371.South Korea’s exports reached a record 709‑point‑seven billion U.S. dollars in 2025, surpassing the 700 billion mark for the first time, supported by growth in the AI and semiconductor sectors.Large‑cap technology stocks led Friday’s rally in Seoul. Samsung Electronics soared seven‑point‑17 percent to 128‑thousand‑500 won, while SK hynix climbed three‑point‑99 percent to 677‑thousand won, with both hitting record highs.Celltrion skyrocketed eleven‑point‑88 percent on expectations of record quarterly earnings and news of its acquisition of a biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the United States from Eli Lilly.Automakers closed mixed, with Hyundai Motor rising zero‑point‑67 percent and Kia falling zero‑point‑99 percent.Shipbuilders Hanwha Ocean gained zero‑point‑97 percent, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries retreated zero‑point‑98 percent.Defense firm Hanwha Aerospace advanced zero‑point‑53 percent, while Doosan Enerbility edged down zero‑point‑13 percent.Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell two‑point‑04 percent, LG Chem declined three‑point‑15 percent, and POSCO dropped two‑point‑46 percent.Internet portal operator Naver rose one‑point‑86 percent, while KB Financial Group slipped one‑point‑12 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ gained 20‑point‑one points, or two‑point‑17 percent, to close at 945‑point‑57.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by two‑point‑eight won, trading at one‑thousand‑441‑point‑eight won as of 3:30 p.m.