S. Korean Actress Nana Sued by Burglar for Attempted Murder, Causing Special Injury

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actress Nana, who recently got into a physical altercation with a burglar inside her home, was sued by the intruder for attempted murder and causing aggravated bodily harm.According to the actress's management agency Sublime on Friday, the man in his 30s filed a suit with the police against the actress after he was placed under detention on charges of special robbery causing bodily injury in November.The agency said the perpetrator has caused secondary distress to the actress and her family through such an inhumane act, despite the fact that they have already suffered serious physical and mental damage during the armed burglary.The company said it intends to seek all legal measures in the criminal and civil systems against the perpetrator.The man trespassed into the home of the 34-year-old actress in Guri, Gyeonggi Province in the early hours of November 15, 2025, where he was subdued by the actress.The police did not open an investigation against the actress at the time after deciding she had acted in self-defense.