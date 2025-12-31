Menu Content

162 School Violence Perpetrators Rejected by National Universities in 2026 Admissions

Written: 2026-01-02 17:34:32Updated: 2026-01-02 17:35:42

162 School Violence Perpetrators Rejected by National Universities in 2026 Admissions

Photo : KBS News

More than 160 perpetrators of school violence were rejected by national universities in the rolling admissions process for the 2026 academic year.

According to data from ten national universities obtained by the office of ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jin Sun-mee, 180 applicants at nine universities with a record of committing school violence had their points deducted.

Ultimately, 162, or 90 percent, were disqualified.

The largest number of 37 applicants were turned down by Kangwon National University, followed by 29 by Gyeongsang National University, 28 by Kyungpook National University and 18 by Jeonbuk National University.

There was no applicant with a school violence record at Seoul National University.

Eighteen applicants with such records, however, were admitted by Gangwon, Chonnam, Chungnam and Gyeongsang national universities.

The number of disqualifications is expected to rise with the results of the universities' regular admissions still pending.
