Taxi Driver in 70s Arrested after Fatal Sudden Acceleration Crash in Downtown Seoul

Written: 2026-01-03 13:44:10Updated: 2026-01-03 14:50:00

Photo : KBS

A taxi driver in his late 70s has been apprehended after a sudden acceleration crash near Seoul’s Jonggak Station that killed one person and injured more than a dozen others during Friday’s evening rush hour.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency arrested the man on Saturday.

An initial drug test found morphine, possibly from medication use, and the police have asked the National Forensic Service to conduct a thorough examination.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police say the driver suddenly accelerated his electric vehicle for unknown reasons and crashed into a traffic light pole and two vehicles.

Six pedestrians waiting to cross the street were struck by the taxi, including a woman in her 40s who died.

Three people aboard the taxi, including the driver, and five people in the other two vehicles were also injured, with none of their injuries reported to be life-threatening.
