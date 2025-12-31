Pentagon: Nothing Final on Deactivation of Apache Squadron at USFK Headquarters

The Pentagon says nothing is final regarding the reported deactivation last month of a U.S. Army squadron that operated Apache attack helicopters at U.S. Forces Korea’s(USFK) Pyeongtaek headquarters.
An official from the U.S. Department of War said Friday that no decision has been made and the Pentagon does not comment on “pre-decisional force structure matters.”
Earlier, a report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service said the 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron at Camp Humphreys was deactivated on December 15, along with five other squadrons in the U.S.
Established in 2022, the 5-17 squadron had approximately 500 troops and operated AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems.
The deactivations are a part of the Army Transformation Initiative under instructions from U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and they come amid rising speculation about a reduction or realignment of USFK.