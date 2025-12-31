Pentagon: Nothing Final on Deactivation of Apache Squadron at USFK Headquarters

Photo : KBS

The Pentagon says nothing is final regarding the reported deactivation last month of a U.S. Army squadron that operated Apache attack helicopters at U.S. Forces Korea​’s(USFK) Pyeongtaek headquarters.An official from the U.S. Department of War said Friday that no decision has been made and the Pentagon does not comment on “pre-decisional force structure matters.”Earlier, a report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service said the 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron at Camp Humphreys was deactivated on December 15, along with five other squadrons in the U.S.Established in 2022, the 5-17 squadron had approximately 500 troops and operated AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems.The deactivations are a part of the Army Transformation Initiative under instructions from U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and they come amid rising speculation about a reduction or realignment of USFK.