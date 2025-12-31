Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Some 30,000 KT Users Terminate Contracts in First 3 Days after Fees Waived

Written: 2026-01-03 15:17:08Updated: 2026-01-03 17:05:22

Some 30,000 KT Users Terminate Contracts in First 3 Days after Fees Waived

Photo : YONHAP News

Approximately 30-thousand subscribers terminated their contracts with the nation’s second-largest mobile carrier, KT, in the first three days after the company began waiving its cancellation fees over a recent security breach.

According to industry sources on Saturday, 31-thousand-634 users canceled their contracts with KT between Wednesday and Friday, of whom 18-thousand-720, or 59 percent, signed new contracts with the leading carrier, SK Telecom.

Seven-thousand-272 opted to sign with the third-largest carrier, LG Uplus, and the remaining users selected service plans with mobile virtual network operators.

Industry observers say a majority of the users who signed with SKT did so because of its reinstatement policy for subscribers who left the leading carrier after its own data breach in April.

The observers also mentioned a lack of customer confidence in LG Uplus, which is at the center of a separate data breach, as well as allegations that it concealed important records.

Earlier, a joint government-civilian probe found that the mobile numbers, international mobile subscriber identity numbers and international mobile equipment identity numbers of 22-thousand-227 KT users were compromised after an illegal femtocell accessed its internal network.

The illegal access also resulted in unauthorized micropayments totaling 243 million won, or around 168-thousand U.S. dollars, affecting 368 users.

KT will continue to waive its cancellation fees until January 13.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >