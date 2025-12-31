Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea

Written: 2026-01-04 08:32:08Updated: 2026-01-04 12:16:48

JCS: N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday that North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea in the morning.

According to the JCS, the missiles covered approximately 900 kilometers, and authorities in South Korea and the United States are examining the specifics.

The launch marks North Korea's first ballistic missile test of the year and comes about two months after its previous test of a short-range ballistic missile on November 7.

The latest launch occurred on the same day President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to depart for China for a four-day state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

With a South Korea-China summit set for Monday, where North Korea's denuclearization is expected to be a key topic, the launch is widely viewed as an attempt by Pyongyang to assert its presence ahead of the talks.

The provocation also follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, known for his anti‑American stance, had been ousted in a military operation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >