Pres. Lee Arrives in China for Summit with Xi

President Lee Jae Myung has arrived in Beijing for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.President Lee and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung landed at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday afternoon for a four-day state visit.Upon arrival, he will begin his official itinerary with a dinner meeting with members of the Korean community in China.On Monday, Lee will hold a summit with Xi, marking their second meeting in two months following their talks on the sidelines of the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju in November.The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues, including peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, China's structures in the Yellow Sea, and the potential easing of Beijing's ban on South Korean cultural content.The two countries are also set to sign about ten memorandums of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation in areas such as the economy, industry and climate.Lee will attend the South Korea-China Business Forum and meet with senior Chinese officials before returning home on Wednesday.