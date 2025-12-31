National Security Office Urges N. Korea to Halt Provocations Following Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential Office of National Security urged North Korea on Sunday to halt provocations, calling the North's latest ballistic missile launch a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.The office issued the warning after convening an emergency meeting to assess the security situation following North Korea's launch of multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the morning.In a media notice, the office said participants conducted a comprehensive analysis of the provocation, reviewed its impact on South Korea's security and readiness posture, and instructed relevant agencies to take necessary response measures.The office added that President Lee Jae Myung had been briefed on the ballistic missile launch and the government's response.Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea from an area near Pyongyang at around 7:50 a.m., with the missiles flying about 900 kilometers as South Korean and United States military authorities analyze the details of the launch.