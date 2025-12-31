Menu Content

Trump Says US Will Run Venezuela until Safe Transition of Power

Written: 2026-01-04 13:03:06Updated: 2026-01-04 14:39:44

Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would oversee Venezuela until a stable transfer of power to a new government is achieved following the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump made the remarks Saturday at a press conference at his Mar‑a‑Lago residence in Florida, hours after U.S. forces carried out a military operation that captured the Venezuelan leader and his wife, transporting them to New York to face drug‑trafficking charges.

He said Washington would administer Venezuela until what he called a "safe, proper and judicious" transition can take place, signaling that American forces will remain in the country for the time being.

Trump added that the United States plans to directly manage Venezuela alongside partners while working to rebuild the country's oil sector.

He said major U.S. oil companies would invest billions of dollars to restore Venezuela's severely damaged energy infrastructure and begin generating revenue for the country.

Trump also said the military operation was conducted without congressional approval due to concerns that seeking authorization could have led to intelligence leaks.
