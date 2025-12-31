S. Korea Watches Venezuela Situation, Pledges Safety of S. Korean Nationals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's government said Sunday it is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela following the United States ouster of President Nicolás Maduro and is making every effort to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in the country.In a spokesperson's statement, the Foreign Ministry said it hopes democracy will be restored in Venezuela in a manner that respects the will of the Venezuelan people and that the situation will be swiftly stabilized through dialogue.The ministry also urged all parties to make the utmost efforts to ease regional tensions.On Saturday, the ministry convened an emergency meeting to review safety measures for South Korean nationals in Venezuela following the United States' surprise military operation and the removal of the Venezuelan leader.Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, who chaired the meeting, called on officials to make every effort to ensure the safety of South Koreans, noting that conditions on the ground could worsen.The United States said Saturday that it carried out a military operation in Venezuela, captured Maduro and his wife, and would govern the country until a safe transfer of power is achieved.