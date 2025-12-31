Menu Content

S. Korea's Elderly Population Surpasses 21%, Single-Person Households Rise

Written: 2026-01-04 13:46:23Updated: 2026-01-04 13:48:44

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's population aged 65 and older continued to grow last year, accounting for more than 21 percent of the country's total registered population.

According to an analysis released Sunday by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the number of people aged 65 or older reached ten-million-840-thousand-822 in 2025, an increase of 584-thousand, or five-point-69 percent, from a year earlier.

Senior citizens made up 21-point-21 percent of the nation's total registered population of 51-million-117-thousand-378.

South Korea entered a super-aged society in 2024, when the share of people aged 65 and older surpassed 20 percent.

The United Nations classifies societies as "aging" when those 65 and older make up at least seven percent of the population, "aged" at 14 percent or more, and "super‑aged" at 20 percent or higher.

The number of single‑person households also continued to rise, accounting for 42-point-27 percent of all households last year.
