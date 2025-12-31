Coupang User Dip After Data Breach, but Maintains Dominant Lead

Photo : YONHAP News

Data shows that Coupang's user base declined amid a series of controversies following a major personal data breach, but the e‑commerce giant still maintains an overwhelming lead over rival platforms.According to WiseApp·Retail, an app and payment data analytics firm, Coupang's weekly active users totaled 27‑point‑71 million during the period from December 22 to 28 last year.The figure represents a five‑point‑eight percent decline compared with the period from November 24 to 30.During the same period, weekly active users of AliExpress and Temu also fell, down 16‑point‑eight percent to around five million and three percent to four million, respectively.Among other competitors, Naver Plus Store recorded three‑point‑81 million weekly active users, up ten‑point‑four percent from a month earlier, while 11st saw a one‑point‑six percent increase to three‑point‑69 million.Despite the decline, Coupang still maintains a lead of more than 20 million weekly active users over competing platforms.