Lee, Xi to Meet for Summit in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday for their second summit since Lee took office.The two leaders last held talks on November 1 in Gyeongju on the sidelines of the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.During Monday’s meeting, South Korea and China are expected to sign around ten memorandums of understanding to expand cooperation in areas including the economy, industry, climate and transportation. A state banquet will follow the summit.Wi Sung‑lac, head of the presidential Office of National Security, said the two leaders plan to hold in‑depth discussions on practical measures to improve livelihoods and advance peace, building on their agreement in Gyeongju to fully restore bilateral relations.The agenda is also expected to include security issues such as how to achieve peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and China’s structures in the Yellow Sea, where the two countries’ exclusive economic zones overlap, as well as the possibility of easing China’s restrictions on South Korean cultural content.Ahead of the summit, Lee will attend the South Korea–China Business Forum, where he will meet business leaders from both countries to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation.