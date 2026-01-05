Menu Content

Lee Calls China ‘Important Partner’ for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Written: 2026-01-05 08:50:10Updated: 2026-01-05 14:38:21

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung, on a state visit to China, said that Beijing is an essential partner in efforts toward peace and reunification on the Korean Peninsula.

Speaking at a meeting with South Koreans in Beijing on Sunday, Lee said he hopes his trip will mark a new starting point for restoring and deepening bilateral relations.
 
He highlighted China’s role in regional stability, noting that Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse hosted the six‑party talks on North Korea’s nuclear program.

Lee said the visit would help shape the next 30 years of South Korea–China relations and stressed that the experiences and perspectives of South Koreans in China are vital to building more mature, future‑oriented ties.

He also acknowledged the difficulties South Koreans living in China faced during periods of strained ties, particularly during the COVID‑19 pandemic, and expressed gratitude for their resilience and solidarity.

While noting that South Korea and China increasingly compete in global markets, Lee said the two nations still have significant room for cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, biotechnology and the silver economy, drawing on their respective strengths.
