N. Korea Condemns US Action in Venezuela as Sovereignty Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has strongly condemned the United States over its military operation to capture and transfer Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it another example of Washington’s “rogue and brutal nature.”A spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry made the remarks in response to a question from the state‑run Korean Central News Agency on Monday.The spokesperson said the ministry strongly denounces the U.S. action as the gravest form of sovereignty infringement and a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law, which rest on principles of sovereignty, noninterference and territorial integrity.The ministry urged the international community to recognize the seriousness of the situation in Venezuela, claiming it has produced catastrophic consequences for regional and international relations.It also called on countries to raise their voices in protest against what it described as the United States’ habitual violations of other nations’ sovereignty.North Korea and Venezuela have maintained close ties on an anti‑U.S. front since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974, and analysts say Venezuela’s inability to resist Washington’s operation may further reinforce North Korean leader Kim Jong‑un’s belief that nuclear weapons are essential for regime survival.