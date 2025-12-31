Record 17.8 Million Visit S. Korea's Royal Palaces, Tombs in 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

A record 17‑point‑eight million people visited South Korea’s four major royal palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty last year, driven by rising interest in traditional Korean culture.The Korea Heritage Service’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center said Monday that a provisional total of 17‑point‑eight million visitors was recorded across Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung palaces, as well as Jongmyo Shrine and the Joseon royal tombs in 2025.The figure represents a 12‑point‑eight percent increase from the 15‑point‑78 million visitors recorded in 2024.The final figure is expected to rise further, as some data from Changdeokgung and Changgyeonggung for December 30 and 31 have yet to be added.It marks the first time that combined visitor numbers to the palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and the royal tombs have exceeded 17 million.Gyeongbokgung Palace drew the largest share of visitors, attracting six‑point‑88 million people, or 38‑point‑seven percent of the total.