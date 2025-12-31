S. Korea Assesses Limited Economic Impact from Venezuela Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that the economic impact of the U.S. airstrikes on Venezuela and North Korea’s recent missile launches will be limited.The Ministry of Economy and Finance delivered the assessment on Monday during an interagency emergency meeting convened to review economic conditions.At the meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister Kang Ki-ryong, the ministry said it will continue to monitor domestic and international financial markets and real‑sector indicators closely and respond as needed.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources also projected minimal fallout for South Korea’s trade and investment ties with Venezuela.An industry ministry official said Venezuela is not a major trading or investment partner for South Korean companies due to U.S. sanctions and political instability. The official added that the government is closely monitoring developments and preparing for any broader impacts across Latin America.According to data from the Korea International Trade Association, trade between South Korea and Venezuela totaled about 50 million U.S. dollars last year, accounting for less than one‑tenth of a percent of Seoul’s total trade volume.