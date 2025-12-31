Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares soared more than three percent Monday to close at a new all‑time high, lifted by strong gains in semiconductor and other technology stocks.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index surged 147‑point‑89 points, or three‑point‑43 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑457‑point‑52. The previous record was set Friday, when the main bourse closed at four‑thousand‑309‑point‑63 on growing optimism over artificial intelligence‑driven growth.Trading was heavy, with 509‑point‑64 million shares worth 22‑point‑five trillion won, or about 15‑point‑six billion U.S. dollars. Losers narrowly outnumbered gainers 447 to 436.Tech and auto stocks led the rally.Samsung Electronics soared seven‑point‑47 percent — its biggest gain in six years — to a record 138‑thousand‑100 won, while SK hynix rose two‑point‑81 percent to 696‑thousand won.Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia climbed two‑point‑01 percent and one‑point‑66 percent, respectively.POSCO Holdings added one‑point‑68 percent, and shipbuilder HD Hyundai jumped three‑point‑69 percent.Among decliners, SK Telecom edged down zero‑point‑56 percent, while Samyang Foods dipped zero‑point‑16 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ rose eleven‑point‑93 points, or one‑point‑26 percent, to close at 957‑point‑five.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by two won, trading at one‑thousand‑443‑point‑eight won as of 3:30 p.m.