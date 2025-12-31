Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Many Deepfake Porn Sites Still Accessible despite Gov’t Blocking Requests

Written: 2026-01-05 17:22:27Updated: 2026-01-05 19:06:00

Many Deepfake Porn Sites Still Accessible despite Gov’t Blocking Requests

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 85 percent of websites that use or produce deepfake pornography generated by artificial intelligence are still accessible to the public, despite government requests that such illegal content be blocked.

According to the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) on Monday, it is working with the Korea Media and Communications Commission and asking nine telecommunications providers to block access if they confirm the existence of sites that post explicit deepfake porn content, as a result of reports from victims or investigative agencies.

The state auditor reported that out of 23-thousand-107 porn sites that were required to be blocked in 2024, it examined a random sample of one-thousand of those sites along with three telecom providers and found that 854, or 85-point-four percent, were connected to one to three communication networks.

Among them, 20 percent were not even listed on the carrier’s connection blocking system.

Although 681 sites were listed on carriers’ access blocking systems, the auditor said access was possible through technologies that route user traffic via domestic and foreign servers to bypass content delivery networks, adding that supplementary measures are needed.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >