Veteran Actor Ahn Sung-ki Dies at 74

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Veteran actor Ahn Sung‑ki has died after battling blood cancer at age 74. The beloved actor, who displayed incredible versatility in a career spanning decades, most recently portrayed a naval commander in “Hansan: Rising Dragon."Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: On Monday the entertainment agency Artist Company announced the death of the acclaimed actor Ahn Sung‑ki at 9 a.m. the same day, expressing deep sorrow over his passing and offering condolences to his family.Ahn was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday last week after collapsing while choking on food at his home and had been receiving treatment ever since.He was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2019 and went into remission after treatment, but the disease later returned.The agency called Ahn a “true actor” and said his performances always focused on people and life.Ahn debuted in 1957 at the tender age of five with the film “The Twilight Train.”Two years later, he won the San Francisco International Film Festival’s special actor award for boys for his performance in “Teenage Rebellion.”He really began to make his mark after winning the best new actor prize at the Daejong Film Awards for his role in “A Good Windy Day.”Over his career he appeared in over 140 films, including “Two Cops” and “Silmido.”Even while battling cancer, Ahn continued to work, appearing in the 2022 film “Hansan: Rising Dragon.”He was also a triple crown winner, having grabbed the best male actor awards at the nation’s top three film awards ceremonies.In 2013, Ahn received the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit and the April 19 Democratic Peace Prize.The Order of Cultural Merit has five grades, and the Eungwan Order is the second highest.For some three decades, the late actor served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.A memorial altar has been set up at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital.The funeral procession is scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday, with burial to follow in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.