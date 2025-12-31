Menu Content

Culture

‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ ‘Squid Game’ Win Prizes at 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Written: 2026-01-05 18:02:15Updated: 2026-01-05 18:57:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The Netflix hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” and the third season of the Korean drama series “Squid Game” won prizes at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, presented by the Critics Choice Association in the U.S. and Canada.

“KPop Demon Hunters,” directed by Korean Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang, was named the best animated feature during the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, Sunday.

The musical work defeated strong contenders like “Zootopia 2” and “Elio,” signaling a possible win at the 98th Academy Awards set for March 15.

The film’s theme song, “Golden,” performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, was the winner in the best song category.

Another Netflix hit, “Squid Game,” was named the best foreign language series in the television category with its third and final season, beating out other nominees such as “Acapulco” and “Last Samurai Standing.”

“Squid Game” previously won the same prize in 2022 and 2025 for its first and second seasons, respectively, and its lead actor, Lee Jung-jae, won best actor at the 2022 ceremony.
