Figure Skaters Shin Ji-a, Lee Hae-in Set to Compete at 2026 Winter Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skaters Shin Ji-a and Lee Hae-in are set to compete in the women’s event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games in Italy next month.Shin won the national title at the 80th National Figure Skating Championships on Sunday with 219-point-89 points overall, after earning 74-point-43 points in the short program and 145-point-46 points in the free skate.The 17-year-old had a combined total of 436-point-09 points, including 216-point-two points from the first leg of Olympic trials in November.Lee, the silver medalist in the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships, ranked fifth on Sunday with 196 points, but rose to second place with a combined score of 391-point-eight points from both rounds of trials.It will be the first Olympic entry for both Shin and Lee.In the men’s event, Cha Jun-hwan won the national title with a combined 533-point-56 points for a chance to compete at his third consecutive Winter Olympics, alongside Olympic rookie Kim Hyun-gyeom, who earned 467-point-25 points.