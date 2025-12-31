Police Investigating 20 Cases Related to Coupang

Photo : YONHAP News

Police say they are investigating a total of 20 complaints related to the e-commerce giant Coupang.An official with the Korean National Police Agency told reporters on Monday that of those complaints, one was submitted by Coupang against the individual it blames for the leak of its customers’ personal information in November.Seven cases involved complaints filed against Coupang and its personnel for the massive data breach, while Coupang Inc. founder and Chairman Kim Bom‑suk and Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun are the targets of complaints under the Act on Testimony and Appraisal before the National Assembly.Three cases were related to Coupang workers suspected of dying due to overwork, while five cases concerned allegations that Coupang drew up a blacklist of employees.The police are also looking into two cases involving allegations of secondary harm caused by the data breach at Coupang.On Thursday, the police formed an 86-member task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all the allegations against Coupang.