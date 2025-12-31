Hyundai Motor Posts Nearly 4.14 Million Unit Sales in 2025, Down 0.1% from 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor says it sold nearly four-point-14 million vehicles throughout the world in 2025, representing a zero-point-one percent decline from 2024.The automaker announced on Monday that it sold 712-thousand-954 units at home last year and three-point-four million, 25-thousand-226 units abroad.Domestic sales climbed one-point-one percent from 2024, while overseas sales dipped zero-point-three percent.Hyundai said that despite worsened business conditions resulting from changes in the trade environment, it saw an improvement in the sales mix of high-value-added models after bolstering its lineup of eco-friendly cars and expanding its sales regions for major new models such as the all-new Palisade and the IONIQ 9.Hyundai says it aims to sell nearly four-point-16 million vehicles this year, including some three-point-46 million units abroad.An official with the automaker said the company will strive to become a trusted top-tier brand.To this end, the official said Hyundai will seek to increase sales on the strength of excellent quality and an expanded lineup of eco-friendly vehicles, while boosting the resilience of local supply chains through the full operation of new production bases.