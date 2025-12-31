Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Hyundai Motor Posts Nearly 4.14 Million Unit Sales in 2025, Down 0.1% from 2024

Written: 2026-01-05 19:08:36Updated: 2026-01-05 19:09:15

Hyundai Motor Posts Nearly 4.14 Million Unit Sales in 2025, Down 0.1% from 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor says it sold nearly four-point-14 million vehicles throughout the world in 2025, representing a zero-point-one percent decline from 2024.  

The automaker announced on Monday that it sold 712-thousand-954 units at home last year and three-point-four million, 25-thousand-226 units abroad. 

Domestic sales climbed one-point-one percent from 2024, while overseas sales dipped zero-point-three percent.

Hyundai said that despite worsened business conditions resulting from changes in the trade environment, it saw an improvement in the sales mix of high-value-added models after bolstering its lineup of eco-friendly cars and expanding its sales regions for major new models such as the all-new Palisade and the IONIQ 9. 

Hyundai says it aims to sell nearly four-point-16 million vehicles this year, including some three-point-46 million units abroad. 

An official with the automaker said the company will strive to become a trusted top-tier brand. 

To this end, the official said Hyundai will seek to increase sales on the strength of excellent quality and an expanded lineup of eco-friendly vehicles, while boosting the resilience of local supply chains through the full operation of new production bases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >