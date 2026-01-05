Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee, Xi Hold Summit in Beijing

Written: 2026-01-05 19:13:03Updated: 2026-01-05 19:33:27

Lee, Xi Hold Summit in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held summit talks in Beijing. 

Denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and other pending regional security issues are expected to have dominated the discussions on Monday. 

On Sunday, when speaking at a meeting with South Koreans in Beijing, Lee had stressed China’s role as an essential partner in efforts toward peace and reunification on the Korean Peninsula.

The summit may also have touched on sensitive issues, including the matter of easing Beijing’s ban on South Korean cultural content and the Chinese structures installed in the Yellow Sea, where the two countries’ exclusive economic zones overlap.

Active discussions on expanding bilateral economic cooperation are also likely to have taken place. 

In conjunction with the summit, South Korea and China will sign around a dozen memorandums of understanding to expand exchanges in areas such as economics, industry, climate and transportation.

The last time the two leaders held a summit was November 1, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >