Lee, Xi Hold Summit in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held summit talks in Beijing.Denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and other pending regional security issues are expected to have dominated the discussions on Monday.On Sunday, when speaking at a meeting with South Koreans in Beijing, Lee had stressed China’s role as an essential partner in efforts toward peace and reunification on the Korean Peninsula.The summit may also have touched on sensitive issues, including the matter of easing Beijing’s ban on South Korean cultural content and the Chinese structures installed in the Yellow Sea, where the two countries’ exclusive economic zones overlap.Active discussions on expanding bilateral economic cooperation are also likely to have taken place.In conjunction with the summit, South Korea and China will sign around a dozen memorandums of understanding to expand exchanges in areas such as economics, industry, climate and transportation.The last time the two leaders held a summit was November 1, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.