Council Member Informs Police She Will Cooperate in Bribery Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung has told police she will return to the nation and undergo investigation on bribery allegations.KBS confirmed on Monday that Kim, who left for the United States on Wednesday last week, has conveyed her intent to cooperate with the police investigation concerning suspicions that she gave 100 million won, or about 70‑thousand U.S. dollars, to then-Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo ahead of the 2022 local elections.Police plan to set a date to question the city council member as soon as possible, given that she is a key suspect.A police official told KBS that the police are coordinating with Kim regarding possible dates.Police plan to slap a travel ban on her once she returns home.When it was found that Kim traveled to the U.S. last week for personal reasons just as the police investigation was beginning in earnest, some accused her of leaving the country to escape justice.