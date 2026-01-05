Presidents Lee, Xi Discuss Strengthening Cooperation, Peace on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed bilateral cooperation and peace on the Korean Peninsula during a summit in Beijing on Monday.During the summit, which lasted for around an hour and a half, both leaders underlined the importance of strengthening South Korea-China cooperation.In his opening statement, Lee said Monday’s summit is a vital opportunity to make 2026 the first year of fully restored ties between Seoul and Beijing.He then expressed hope that he and Xi, in line with the changing times, can open a new chapter in bilateral ties.Xi, for his part, said China must, together with South Korea, safeguard the direction of friendly bilateral cooperation and stressed the need for the cooperative partnership to advance along a healthy trajectory.The two leaders also talked about security issues, including establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.Lee said Seoul and Beijing will jointly seek feasible steps to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, while Xi said the two countries should provide positive energy to advance peace in the region and the world.The Chinese president added that the two countries must stand on the right side of history and make accurate and sound strategic choices.After the summit, a ceremony was held during which the two sides signed 15 memorandums of understanding to boost bilateral exchanges in different areas.