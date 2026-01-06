Lee, Xi Agree on Need to Resume Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on the need to resume dialogue with North Korea during their second summit in Beijing on Monday.National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac said in a press briefing after the meeting that the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of restarting talks with Pyongyang and discussed ways to support peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.He added that China reiterated its willingness to play a constructive role and that both sides would continue exploring creative approaches to maintaining stability and building lasting peace on the peninsula.Lee and Xi also agreed to push for vice‑minister‑level talks on delimiting maritime boundaries in the Yellow Sea, with Wi expressing cautious optimism about progress.The two leaders committed to gradually expanding cultural exchanges, beginning with areas such as Go and football, and to pursue cooperation in drama and film through working‑level consultations.They also agreed on the need for joint efforts to address anti‑Korean and anti‑Chinese sentiment and discussed additional panda loans as a symbol of bilateral friendship.On economic cooperation, China pledged to help South Korean companies secure key minerals more smoothly.