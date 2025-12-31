Lee, Xi Deepen Personal Ties over State Banquet

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung, on a state visit to China, deepened personal ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday during a two‑hour state banquet that followed their 90‑minute summit.In a press briefing, National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac said the banquet, held at the Great Hall of the People, lasted about two hours from 6:40 p.m. and was held in a warm atmosphere, with around 100 guests from both countries attending.During the state dinner, the Military Band of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army performed 12 musical pieces — six from each country — including Korean classics such as “Arirang.”After the banquet, Lee posted a selfie with Xi and Xi’s wife on social media, joking that he had used a Xiaomi smartphone previously gifted by Xi during their Gyeongju summit late last year.Lee said the more frequently the two sides meet, the more the South Korea–China relationship improves, adding that he hoped for expanded cooperation and more regular communication going forward.