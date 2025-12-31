Security Adviser: S. Korea Explained Position on Nuclear-Powered Subs in Summit with China

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea explained its position on introducing nuclear‑powered submarines during President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.At a press briefing in Beijing, National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac said the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues on the Korean Peninsula and that Seoul fully explained its stance on the submarine plan. He made the comment when asked whether the nuclear‑powered submarine issue had come up during the summit.Wi said it was difficult to provide details of the discussions but noted that Seoul clearly conveyed its position and that there were no negative reactions from the Chinese side.The South Korean government has recently stressed the need to respond to emerging regional security threats, citing North Korea’s development of nuclear‑powered submarines. That context appears to have been used to explain the rationale behind Seoul’s plan.On other matters, including a possible revision of the South Korea–U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement, Wi said various topics were discussed under the broader theme of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, but he could not disclose specifics.He added, however, that China raised no particular concerns regarding South Korea’s uranium enrichment or spent fuel reprocessing.