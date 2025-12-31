Ex-Aide of Kang Sun-woo Summoned as Suspect in Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have summoned a former aide to ex‑Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kang Sun‑woo for questioning over allegations that the aide received 100 million won from Seoul City Councilor Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crime investigation unit said Tuesday it began questioning the former aide as a suspect at 7 a.m.The aide, who served as district director of Kang’s local office at the time, is accused of receiving 100 million won, about 69 thousand U.S. dollars, from Kim’s side ahead of the party’s local election nominations.An audio recording released to the media last month captured former DP floor leader Kim Byung‑kee asking Kang how her aide came to receive the 100 million won.Police are expected to question the former aide on whether the money mentioned in the recording was indeed received, along with other related details.