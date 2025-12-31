Foreign Ministry Reviews Safety of Nationals in Venezuela after US Military Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry convened a second meeting on Monday to assess the situation in Venezuela and review the safety of South Korean nationals following a recent U.S. military strike.Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, who chaired the meeting, reviewed the situation in Venezuela and the status of South Koreans staying there. She stressed the need to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety amid heightened political uncertainty.The ministry said that as of 9 p.m. Monday, no casualties or injuries involving South Korean nationals had been reported.Kim noted that the government established four evacuation hubs in Venezuela last year, equipped with emergency food, medical supplies and satellite communication equipment, and said additional support would be provided if necessary.She instructed the ministry and local diplomatic missions to maintain close communication and thoroughly prepare evacuation and withdrawal plans in case the situation deteriorates.The vice minister also urged officials to continue advising South Koreans currently in Venezuela to leave the country as soon as flights resume, and to encourage those planning to travel there to cancel or postpone their trips.