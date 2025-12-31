Joint Prosecution-Police Team to Investigate Unification Church Gift Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution and police have agreed to form a joint team to investigate allegations that politicians accepted money and gifts from the Unification Church.According to sources in the judicial community on Tuesday, the justice ministry and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office tapped Kim Tae-hoon, chief of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, to head the joint investigation headquarters.As the head of the justice ministry's prosecution service division during the former Moon Jae-in administration, Kim served under then-minister Park Beom-kye and played a key role in drawing up a plan to reduce the prosecution's direct investigation authority.The joint team is being established as political parties continue to butt heads over the details of launching a special counsel probe into the allegations.Last week, President Lee Jae Myung instructed the prosecution and police to look into creating a special investigation unit or a joint probe team to swiftly find the truth and hold to account those found responsible.