Politics

Law on Special Tribunals for 2024 Insurrection Cases Promulgated, Takes Immediate Effect

Written: 2026-01-06 13:25:19Updated: 2026-01-06 13:31:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Dedicated tribunals will be established to handle insurrection cases involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others under a newly promulgated law. 

Through its electronic official gazette on Tuesday, the government announced the promulgation of the Special Act on Criminal Procedures for Insurrection, Foreign Aggression and Rebellion, which took effect immediately.

The legislation, led by the ruling Democratic Party, passed the National Assembly on December 23 and was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung on December 30.

Under the law, two dedicated panels will be established at the Seoul Central District Court and two more at the Seoul High Court to handle cases related to the declaration of martial law by then-President Yoon on December 3, 2024.

A judges’ conference at each of the courts will set the criteria for the formation of the panels, after which the case assignment committee will allocate duties accordingly.

The court chief will then appoint judges approved by the judges’ conference.
