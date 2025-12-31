Police Search Special Counsel’s Office in Martial Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided the office of a special counsel over allegations that the justice ministry attempted to secure detention space at correctional facilities when the country was under martial law in late 2024.The National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency said Tuesday that it sent investigators to the special counsel’s office at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul at 10 a.m. to execute a search warrant.The raid is reportedly intended to secure materials related to Shin Yong-hae, former chief of the Korea Corrections Service, from documents previously seized by the special counsel team during its raids on former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and the justice ministry building.Shin is accused of checking detention capacity at correctional facilities nationwide during the martial law period and reporting to Park by text message that an additional three-thousand-600 detainees could be accommodated.He is also suspected of attempting to destroy evidence by instructing corrections service staff to delete related reports after martial law was lifted.This is the first time a police search has targeted a special counsel team in connection with any of the cases the police have taken over since the conclusion of three special counsel investigations in December.