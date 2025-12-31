Oceans Ministry to Consult with Russia, Test Container Ship on Arctic Route

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will prepare to consult with Russia during the first half of the year on ways to develop the Northern Sea Route.Speaking to the press on Monday, acting Oceans Minister Kim Sung-bum said the ministry plans to operate a three-thousand-TEU, or 20-foot equivalent unit, container ship on a trial run from Busan to Rotterdam in the Netherlands this year.The ministry will also support the construction of icebreakers and other polar navigation vessels.The acting minister said cooperation with Moscow is necessary as the country demands permits for vessels passing through waters along the Arctic route and that Seoul will seek to hold consultations in the first half of the year and begin the trial run around September.The trial is part of South Korea’s push to secure a shorter, more efficient shipping route linking Asia and Europe and to develop Busan and the surrounding region into a global maritime hub.