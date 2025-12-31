North Korean Leader Visits Unfinished Memorial for Soldiers Killed in Russia-Ukraine War

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the construction site of a memorial hall for soldiers killed fighting in Russia’s war against Ukraine, commemorating their sacrifice.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim visited the construction site of the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations in Pyongyang the previous day along with senior military and ruling party officials.Kim was also accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and their daughter Ju-ae.Images released by the KCNA showed Kim shoveling soil with military builders and planting trees at the event, as well as driving a forklift carrying his daughter and other officials.According to the report, Kim said the memorial will serve as a great monument that symbolizes the glory of the excellent sons of the Korean people, adding that the country will commemorate major holidays, including Victory Day, with heroes.“No one in the world can overcome such an army that is absolutely loyal in front of the party’s orders and is willing to give up their lives for the dignity and honor of their country,” Kim said, calling for the completion of the memorial to the highest level.In August, during a commendation ceremony for soldiers who were dispatched to support Russia in the war, Kim announced plans to create a special street in the North Korean capital, and construction of the memorial began in October.This is the first time a memorial hall will be built in North Korea to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers dispatched abroad.