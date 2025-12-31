Police, Prosecutors Form Joint Team to Investigate Churches’ Alleged Role in Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors and police have formed a joint investigation team to look into allegations of bribery and influence peddling between controversial religious groups and politicians.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday that Kim Tae-hoon, chief of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, will lead the new team, which consists of more than 40 police officers, investigators and prosecutors.This comes just a week after President Lee Jae Myung ordered an investigation into suspicions that the Unification Church lobbied politicians.Their collaborative effort will see the prosecution largely handling investigations transferred from the police, along with warrants, legal reviews and other prosecutorial work, while the police take charge of ongoing case investigations and warrant applications.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said the joint team will investigate all suspicions related to bribery, collusion and religious interference in politics involving both the Unification Church and Shincheonji.