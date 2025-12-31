Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police, Prosecutors Form Joint Team to Investigate Churches’ Alleged Role in Politics

Written: 2026-01-06 15:37:21Updated: 2026-01-06 17:52:45

Police, Prosecutors Form Joint Team to Investigate Churches’ Alleged Role in Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors and police have formed a joint investigation team to look into allegations of bribery and influence peddling between controversial religious groups and politicians.
 
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday that Kim Tae-hoon, chief of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, will lead the new team, which consists of more than 40 police officers, investigators and prosecutors.

This comes just a week after President Lee Jae Myung ordered an investigation into suspicions that the Unification Church lobbied politicians.

Their collaborative effort will see the prosecution largely handling investigations transferred from the police, along with warrants, legal reviews and other prosecutorial work, while the police take charge of ongoing case investigations and warrant applications.
 
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said the joint team will investigate all suspicions related to bribery, collusion and religious interference in politics involving both the Unification Church and Shincheonji.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >