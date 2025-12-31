Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s benchmark stock price index(KOSPI) surpassed the four‑thousand‑500 mark for the first time Tuesday fueled by a surge in semiconductor stocks amid continued optimism surrounding the artificial intelligence‑related boom.The main bourse climbed 67‑point‑96 points, or one‑point‑52 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑525‑point‑48, a day after breaking the four‑thousand‑400 mark.Trading volume was heavy, with 492‑point‑84 million shares worth 25‑point‑27 trillion won, about 17‑point‑four billion U.S. dollars, changing hands.The KOSPI opened lower on profit‑taking but later turned higher as investors scooped up technology, shipbuilding and other large‑cap stocks.Some analysts have revised their KOSPI forecasts, projecting that the index could surpass the five‑thousand level this year driven by strong semiconductor demand.Several global investment banks also expect the combined annual operating profit of South Korea’s two major chipmakers to exceed 300 trillion won this year, offering further upside for the broader market.Technology, shipbuilding and defense stocks led the gains.Samsung Electronics rose zero‑point‑58 percent to 138‑thousand‑900 won, while SK hynix surged four‑point‑31 percent to 726‑thousand won, both hitting all‑time highs.HD Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped seven‑point‑21 percent, and Korea Aerospace Industries climbed nine‑point‑41 percent.Hanwha Aerospace added zero‑point‑99 percent, and Samsung Securities gained three‑point‑66 percent.Among decliners, Kia and Korean Air slipped zero‑point‑08 percent and zero‑point‑44 percent, respectively.Hyundai Steel fell one‑point‑33 percent, while LG Chem eased zero‑point‑45 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ edged down one‑point‑53 points, or zero‑point‑16 percent, to close at 955‑point‑97.The South Korean won weakened by one‑point‑seven won against the U.S. dollar, trading at one‑thousand‑445‑point‑five won as of 3:30 p.m.