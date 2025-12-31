68 DP Lawmakers Condemn US Strike on Venezuela as Violation of UN Charter

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of ruling Democratic Party(DP) representatives has condemned the recent U.S. military strike on Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, saying these actions violated the United Nations Charter.In a statement on Tuesday, 68 DP lawmakers said the UN Charter is a universal norm that underpins the global order and must be adhered to under all circumstances.The lawmakers classified the U.S. operation as a use of force that lacked due process under international law, warning that it could set a precedent by sending the message that a powerful state can unilaterally infringe upon the sovereignty of another state.They stressed that a regime’s poor governance cannot justify military action against a sovereign state, saying the recovery of Venezuela’s democracy should be left for the Venezuelan people to decide through peaceful and diplomatic means.The lawmakers also urged the South Korean government to exert diplomatic efforts to ensure that international law and the values of the UN Charter are respected and called on the international community to cooperate to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.