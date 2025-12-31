Park Chan-wook’s ‘No Other Choice’ Creating Buzz in US ahead of Golden Globes

Photo : YONHAP News

Cannes‑winning director Park Chan‑wook’s black comedy “No Other Choice” is creating a buzz among moviegoers in the United States upon its limited release.According to Box Office Mojo, which tallies North American box office sales, on Monday, the number of theaters showing “No Other Choice” has increased from 13 to 45 amid its rising popularity.The film posted around one-point-98 million U.S. dollars in sales during the first ten days of its release to rank 12th in box office sales across North America.“No Other Choice” was nominated for best motion picture — musical or comedy, best non‑English language motion picture, and best performance in a musical or comedy for lead actor Lee Byung‑hun at the 83rd Golden Globes, set for Sunday.Based on the mystery novel “The Ax” by American writer Donald E. Westlake, “No Other Choice” is a dark thriller about a man named Man-su, played by Lee, who desperately searches for a new job after being fired from a paper company.