China Vague on Imports of S. Korean Cultural Content

Photo : KBS News

China has only reaffirmed its basic stance on cultural exchanges with South Korea without providing an answer on whether it will resume imports of South Korean cultural content.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that China and South Korea both agree on the need to pursue healthy and interesting cultural exchanges in an orderly manner.She was answering a question from reporters on whether China welcomes further imports of cultural content from South Korea and what it plans to do to make this possible.Mao’s remarks come a day after presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing shortly after the South Korea-China summit that the two countries agreed to advance consultations based on the consensus that they should expand exchanges of cultural content steadily and step by step, starting with fields acceptable to both sides.China has unofficially banned South Korean music, dramas and films since 2016, when South Korea announced the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.