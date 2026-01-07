Lee Highlights Need to Ease Misunderstandings to Strengthen South Korea–China Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung, on a state visit to China, said goodwill between the people of South Korea and China is the most important pillar of bilateral relations, stressing the need to minimize misunderstandings and strengthen positive sentiment.At a banquet hosted in Shanghai by Party Secretary Chen Jining on Tuesday, Lee said both sides should work to minimize sources of friction and expand areas of mutual benefit so the two nations can move forward as good neighbors.He noted that unfounded misunderstandings and distorted perceptions have accumulated over time, worsening public sentiment in both countries and hindering the development of bilateral ties. Lee also called for joint efforts to address anti‑Korean and anti‑Chinese sentiment and restore trust.Lee expressed confidence that his visit would help elevate relations and provide momentum to resolve lingering irritants, adding that South Korea and China have broad potential for cooperation across civilian, cultural, economic, military and security fields.The president also underscored Shanghai’s historical significance as a base for Korea’s independence movement and thanked local authorities for preserving related sites, including the former Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea.Lee additionally raised fine dust issues, noting that South Korea had long struggled with severe springtime pollution, which had even become a political issue, but that conditions have improved markedly in recent years. He said he had learned the Shanghai mayor played a role in those improvements and expressed his appreciation.