Lee to Visit Site of Korean Provisional Gov’t in Shanghai

Written: 2026-01-07 08:15:38Updated: 2026-01-07 18:25:41

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit the former site of the Korean Provisional Government in Shanghai on Wednesday, marking the final event of his four‑day state visit to China.

Lee plans to pay tribute to Korea’s independence activists for their sacrifices and dedication, as this year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of independence leader Kim Koo and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the provisional government during Japan’s colonial rule.

Before heading to the historic site, Lee will attend a South Korea-China venture startup summit, where he is scheduled to meet young entrepreneurs from both countries.

With these events, Lee will wrap up his state visit and return home.

During his trip, Lee held talks with China’s top leadership — including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji — to discuss economic cooperation, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and other bilateral issues.
