China Tightens Export Controls on Japan during Lee's State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing announced new export restrictions on dual‑use items bound for Japan, a move that comes during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to China.In its first official notice of the year on Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Commerce said it would strengthen controls on items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.The ministry said all dual‑use exports to Japan for military purposes are prohibited, along with shipments to any end‑users that could contribute to enhancing Japan’s defense capabilities.A ministry spokesperson said the measures were introduced in response to what Beijing described as “erroneous” remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan, including her suggestion that Japan could consider military involvement in the event of an emergency in Taiwan.The spokesperson said the comments amounted to crude interference in China’s internal affairs, violated the one‑China principle and were extremely harmful in both nature and impact.Tensions between the two countries have escalated since Takaichi said in November that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would constitute “a situation threatening Japan’s survival,” potentially triggering a military response from Tokyo.Beijing’s announcement during Lee’s visit has fueled speculation that China may be seeking to drive a wedge into the trilateral partnership among South Korea, the United States and Japan.