Ruling Bloc Pledges Proactive Policies to Revive Economy and Boost Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government have pledged to support a recovery in people’s livelihoods and accelerate a super‑innovation economy centered on artificial intelligence(AI) and energy transition.At a policy meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun‑cheol outlined the broad framework of the 2026 economic growth strategy.Koo said the government will prioritize restoring the livelihoods of vulnerable groups, including small business owners and the self‑employed, through active macroeconomic measures aimed at boosting aggregate demand.He added that the government will actively foster national strategic industries such as semiconductors, defense, bio and K‑culture, while accelerating AI‑driven and green transformations to help the economy’s potential growth rebound.Koo noted that recent economic indicators point to improving momentum, citing strong third‑quarter growth and a rally in the stock market. He projected further expansion driven by robust semiconductor exports and a recovery in domestic demand.Democratic Party policy chief Han Jeoung‑ae said the 2026 economic growth strategy will comprehensively reflect the tasks required to advance a major economic transformation.